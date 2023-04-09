4 hours ago

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker has said the government will continue to create an enabling environment for the smooth operation of licensed large and small-scale mining companies in the country.

The Deputy Minister indicated that mining companies hold a strategic and indispensable position in Ghana’s economy and its growth. The government will continue to facilitate policies that ensure their smooth operations.

Mr. Duker made these pronouncements when he paid a working visit to TW Tailings Mining Company at Suhyenso in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The Deputy Minister said the purpose of the visit was to ascertain the traceability of the gold objects which the company refines.

He disclosed that creating the enabling environment for a thriving mining industry includes ensuring that the minerals are procured from legitimate sources.

“There are mining companies who have secured licenses but not following the proper standards, and it does not auger well for us to sit in Accra and watch on these complaints that we do receive. There are companies with licenses but not following best practices, so it is prudent for us to come to the field and have first-hand experience.

“Traceability is key to us because we discourage people mining in our forests and people mining illegally and if these minerals are secured or procured from illegal miners then you need to find a way of ending it,” he said.

The Manager in charge of Health and Safety of TW Tailings Mining Limited, Mr. Ernest Antwi gave a general overview of the company including staff population and operational capacity and processes.

He assured that the company has acted within the dictates of their licenses and also adhered to environmental guidelines.

Mr. Duker with other officials from the Ministry and the Minerals Commission toured the company to assess their operations.

Speaking after the tour Mr. Duker said the Ministry will continue to make unannounced visits to mining companies to ensure that the laws are followed.

He commended the company for prioritizing local content by employing more Ghanaians as staff members and expressed satisfaction with the decision by the management.

“This is an organized operation, and they follow all the best practices and safety protocols. The only caution is to have the road motorable.”.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odotobiri, Akwasi Gyamfi also expressed confidence that the company will expand and employ more Ghanaians especially indigenes in the catchment area.

Source: citifmonline