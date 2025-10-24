1 hour ago

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revoked the licenses of 278 small-scale mining operators across the country for breaching mining regulations and operating with expired permits.

Announcing the decision in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 23, the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Media Relations Officer, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, said the revocation formed part of ongoing efforts to restore discipline and accountability within Ghana’s small-scale mining sector.

According to Mr. Schandorf, the affected operators either failed to comply with environmental and safety standards or continued mining activities after their licenses had expired.

The move, he explained, underscores Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s determination to sanitise the sector and curb illegal mining, locally known as galamsey which continues to threaten the country’s water bodies, farmlands, and ecosystems.

This decision, Mr. Schandorf noted, aligns with the government’s broader goal of promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices.

The revocation marks one of the most decisive enforcement actions by the Ministry in recent years, signaling a tougher regulatory approach to reforming the small-scale mining industry.