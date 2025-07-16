3 hours ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has announced a major national initiative to shift Ghana’s street lighting system from grid-based power to solar energy, in a bid to reduce peak electricity demand and improve overall energy efficiency.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 16, Mr. Jinapor disclosed that the government has already begun the installation of 23,500 all-in-one solar-powered streetlights across the country, spanning a total distance of 700 kilometers.

“As part of our street lighting project, I’m pleased to announce that the installation of 23,500 solar streetlights is underway. These will cover 700 kilometers across various parts of the country, allowing us to gradually move away from grid-reliant street lighting,” he stated.

He explained that traditional streetlights, which rely heavily on the national electricity grid, contribute significantly to peak energy consumption—especially during evening hours when demand is highest.

“Streetlights come on during peak hours when the national grid is already under strain. The difference between peak and off-peak demand is between 400 to 600 megawatts, and streetlights alone account for more than 200 megawatts,” Mr. Jinapor explained.

By transitioning to solar, the government expects to reduce pressure on the grid by up to 300 megawatts, freeing up capacity and helping to stabilise power supply across the country.

“This shift could shave off about 200 to 300 megawatts from the national grid. That’s a major step toward improving energy efficiency and strengthening grid reliability,” he added.

The solar-powered streetlight initiative is part of the broader renewable energy and green transition agenda under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. The strategy seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut emissions, and adopt sustainable energy technologies in both public and private infrastructure.

Mr. Jinapor emphasized that beyond relieving the grid, the solar streetlight programme also aligns with Ghana’s commitments under global climate accords and the push for energy decentralisation.

“This is not just about reducing grid pressure—it’s about building a cleaner, more resilient energy future,” he said.