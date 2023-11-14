1 hour ago

The Finance Ministry has secured €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital, according to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

The hospital was demolished in 2020 due to structural defects, but work on the reconstruction project is yet to begin.

In a briefing to Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Agyemang-Manu said that the Finance Ministry had identified a local alternative source of funding for the project.

“At the 37th session of the cabinet, the president directed the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance to find alternative sources of funding to recommence the project. Through the efforts of the three-man committee, the Minister of Finance has now identified funds locally to continue the project with the same simple work scope but a reviewed price of 50 million Euro,” he said.

The Health Minister noted that processes were underway to ensure payment of the contractor and that work would commence in earnest soon.

However, the Minority in Parliament criticized the Minister for failing to provide clear timelines on when work will resume on the project.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, dismissed the Health Minister’s claim, labelling it as deceptive, given the track record of unmet assurances.

In response to these accusations, Agyemang-Manu defended the government, stating that his claims were not an attempt to deceive the public.

“We don’t intend to deceive anybody, we don’t, we pulled down the building with good intentions…but I’m very sure that we will work to give La the hospital that La deserves.”