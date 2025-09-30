3 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced the formation of a multi-agency taskforce to tackle the cross-border piracy of DStv decoders smuggled from Nigeria into Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, September 29, 2025, Mr George said the move was one of the key outcomes of a stakeholder committee he chaired, which included representatives from the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Africa, and MultiChoice Ghana.

He explained that the illegal trade in Nigerian DStv decoders has, over the years, cost the state significant tax revenue, shifted jobs away from Ghana, denied customers access to proper service, and weakened the local content industry.

“The committee examined the longstanding challenge of decoder piracy from Nigeria, which continues to deprive the state of revenue, move jobs across the border, deny unsuspecting subscribers quality customer service, and undermine the country’s content creation ecosystem,” Mr George stated.

The minister noted that the taskforce would include representatives from his ministry, the NCA, the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Domain Name Registry, the National IT Agency, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Police Service, as well as MultiChoice Africa and MultiChoice Ghana.

He assured that his ministry would work closely with the leadership of these institutions to ensure the initiative is executed in a coordinated and effective manner.

According to Mr George, the taskforce will be responsible for identifying and dismantling smuggling networks, monitoring digital platforms promoting illegal decoders, enforcing customs checks at border points, and prosecuting offenders.

The minister added that the government’s goal is not only to protect state revenue but also to create a level playing field for businesses operating legally in Ghana and to safeguard the country’s growing creative arts and broadcast industry.

“This is about fairness, protection of local jobs, and ensuring that consumers in Ghana get the right services with the full benefits of after-sales support,” he emphasized.

The taskforce is expected to begin operations in October 2025, with its first quarterly progress report due before the end of the year.