32 minutes ago

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced the creation of a Value for Money Office (VfMO) aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline, improving accountability, and ensuring that public funds deliver tangible results for Ghanaians.

The announcement was made on Thursday, November 13, during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament.

Dr Forson noted that while compliance with public financial management laws has improved, challenges such as inflated project costs, budget overruns, and abandoned projects continue to undermine efficiency. The new office will serve as an independent statutory body with the authority to review, certify, and sanction public spending to prevent waste and promote value-driven investments.

“The Value for Money Office will be Ghana’s permanent guardian of economy, efficiency, effectiveness, equity, and accountability,” Dr Forson said.

The VfMO will focus on:



Verifying that major projects are economically justified and technically sound



Ensuring project prices reflect national cost benchmarks



Requiring measurable results from government agencies



Publishing transparent performance reports for Parliament and the public



Pre-award reviews to certify project scope, cost, financing, and timelines

Post-award monitoring to prevent overruns and ensure quality

Post-completion evaluations to confirm value creation

The office will operate through three lines of defense across the project life cycle:A mandatory Value for Money Certificate will become a prerequisite for contract awards, payments, or project continuation. Additionally, a Value for Money Transparency Portal will provide real-time updates on certified projects, cost benchmarks, savings, and citizen feedback. Quarterly and annual reports will be submitted to Cabinet and Parliament and made publicly accessible.

The VfMO will collaborate closely with the Public Procurement Authority, Internal Audit Agency, Auditor-General, and the Ministry of Finance to enforce sanctions for wasteful spending. Penalties may include administrative fines, surcharges, prosecution referrals, and blacklisting of non-compliant entities.

Dr Forson projected that within its first five years, the office could reduce contract inflation and waste by 10–15 percent, potentially saving the country around GH¢3 billion annually while restoring confidence in public spending.

“This is more than a new office; it is a new standard. With the Value for Money Office, we choose prudence over waste, performance over process, and service over slogans. Every cedi must count — and will count — for the Ghanaian people,” the Minister concluded.