1 hour ago

Executive Director of Child Right International, Mr. Bright Appiah, has urged the government to maintain its Free Senior High School program despite some economic challenges in recent times.

He said the flagship program has helped to many Ghanaians who couldn’t have afforded education over the years.

Speaking on Ashh FM’s morning show, Mr. Bright Appiah reiterated the benefits of the program for the needy but brilliant children across the country.

“The statistics are there to show that the free SHS program has helped Ghanaians”. He said.

The government has suggested that it will review the Free SHS program among other policies due to financial challenges the country is facing – many feared the educational policy will be cancelled.

But Bright Appiah said an annulment of the policy will be disastrous.

“They [government] shouldn’t even think about that at all. If there is a need to amend the policy, they should,” he stressed.

Source: Barbara Koranteng