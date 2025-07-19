49 minutes ago

A major controversy is brewing in the energy sector as the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has abruptly shut down its Kumasi regional office, terminating the appointments of all staff members stationed there.

The development has triggered accusations of political discrimination, particularly from critics who argue that the Ashanti Region — a traditional stronghold of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) — is being punished under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

In a termination letter dated July 14, 2025, signed by Ghana Gas CEO Judith Adjobah Blay, the affected staff were informed that the company “no longer requires [their] services” effective immediately.

The letter cited Section 5 of the employees’ contract as the legal basis for the decision and indicated that one month’s salary instead of notice would be paid to the dismissed workers.

The decision effectively dissolves Ghana Gas’ operational base in Kumasi, which had served as a crucial administrative and community engagement hub for the middle and northern parts of Ghana.

Closure Sparks Political Tensions

The closure has been sharply condemned by some political figures and civil society groups, who allege that the move is part of a broader strategy by the NDC government to marginalize regions perceived as unsupportive of their rule.

“This is the new Ghana under the NDC,” a Kumasi-based civic group leader lamented. “They dismiss qualified workers and replace them with party foot soldiers.”

Several political commentators argue that the action is both economically and logistically counterproductive, especially considering Ghana Gas’ expanding footprint and its ambition to extend gas infrastructure to the northern belt of the country.

Impact on Regional Operations

The Kumasi office played a critical role in Ghana Gas’ operations, particularly in coordinating community engagement, project monitoring, and stakeholder communication across the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Northern, Savannah, and Upper West Regions.

With the closure of this office, experts warn of delays in project execution and weakening ties between the company and the communities it serves.

Some former employees said they were caught off guard, having received no prior notice or indication that the office would be shuttered.

“This isn’t just about losing jobs,” said one former Community Relations Officer. “This is about cutting off development and trust-building with communities that matter.”

Ghana Gas Yet to Explain

As of publication time, Ghana Gas has not publicly stated the exact reasons for the office closure or whether a new regional strategy is being developed to replace the Kumasi operations.

The company’s website and official communication channels remain silent on the matter.

Sources within the energy sector say the move may be part of an ongoing internal restructuring, but the lack of transparency has fueled speculations of political interference.