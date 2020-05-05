33 minutes ago

Government has shut down MTN’s Dansoman office over non-compliance of social distancing protocols.

According to Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful the drastic decision was necessary to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area[Ablekuma West], chanced upon the customers of the telecommunication giant on her routine visit to the consistency.

The customers had been provided with shelter outside the office of the company with blatant disregard for the social distancing protocol.

Numbering more than 30, the customers waited in the crowded environment for their turn to be ushered into the offices of MTN.

But the visibly upset Minister who described the development as an eyesore, ordered an immediate shutdown of the office till they adhere to precautionary measures.

“...Shut them down. Other communications sector companies better take note and comply or else!!”, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said on Facebook.

ABCNewsgh