2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghana will follow the footsteps of Dubai in its development agenda.

The President, who was enthused at the rate of development in the United Arab Emirates’ Capital, expressed the hope of Ghana achieving a similar feat. This follows his trip to Dubai for the ongoing EXPO 2020.

The government appears aggressive in its quest to attract foreign direct investments through the ongoing EXPO in Dubai.

Already, it has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to streamline the economic relationship between the two countries.

About 64 UAE firms are said to be operating in Ghana. But it is the hope of the President to increase this number.

“Already, the engagements have started but we want stronger and stronger relations. We want the UAE as one of our trading and investment partners in the world and that’s why I am coming here. And, with what I have seen here, I may have to come here more often to make sure that we do that.”

“Starting with 16 companies is a good beginning for this link and we are very determined”, the President said.

The United Arab Emirates authorities have pledged their support towards this drive.

As a gesture, the Ghana Flag was lighted on one of the tallest buildings in Dubai, the Burj Khalif, to the amusement of the President.

But on what principles is this trade relations anchored and what are the targets of Ghana in this relationship?

Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said the relationship between the two countries is anchored on “It’s openness. we are engaging, we want to talk to the UAE investors. We want them to tell us what they want to see in Ghana. So we are looking for partnerships and linkages. Today, we are well positioned to once again drive the financial and economic progress of the continent through our various policies and positioning.”

Dubai is noted for its choice as a destination for tourism and this is reflected in the number of tourist sites and hotels.

The Ghana Tourism Authority hopes to partner with investors in the sector.

It’s CEO, Akwasi Agyemang, indicated that, “for us, we try to position Ghana for business tourism. So we need a lot of accommodation and office facilities and that become opportunities for investors. Within the supply side, we have two tiers for product development.”

Ghana has been participating in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 since October 1, 2021.

The EXPO scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, has availed an opportunity for people all around the world to connect and experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention.

The country’s participation in the EXPO has been guided by its sub-theme ‘limitless opportunities’, in the promotion of creativity, and exhibits the huge investment prospects in critical sectors.

It’s being spearheaded by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Source: citifmonline