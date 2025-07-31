1 hour ago

In a significant policy shift aimed at curbing the rampant abuse of Ghana’s road infrastructure, the National Democratic Congress Government has announced a dramatic increase in the penalty for vehicle overloading.

Under the new Axle Load Management reforms, offenders will now be fined GHS 50,000, a tenfold increase from the previous GHS5,000 penalty.

The announcement was made by the Ministry for Roads and Highways, which emphasized that the revised sanctions form part of a broader national strategy to extend the lifespan of Ghana’s road network and reduce the high cost of maintenance caused by axle overload damage.

In addition to the increased fine, vehicle owners—not just drivers—will now also be held personally liable and fined when their vehicles are caught carrying loads above legal limits.

The Government said the decision to overhaul the penalty system was taken following years of complaints from engineers, transport authorities, and stakeholders in the logistics and construction sectors, who warned that overloaded vehicles were contributing significantly to the rapid deterioration of roads, bridges, and culverts across the country.

Overloading has long been identified as a major challenge for Ghana’s transport infrastructure.

Data from the Ghana Highway Authority indicates that more than 60% of the damage to national roads can be attributed to overloaded heavy-duty trucks.

The wear and tear caused by excess axle loads not only results in potholes and cracked surfaces but also increases the risk of road accidents, placing lives and property in danger.

In a social media post under the hashtag #AccountabilitySeries, Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring safer roads.

“This is not just about fines; it’s about deterrence and long-term savings,” he stated, stressing that preserving the country’s multi-billion-cedi road investments requires bold and enforceable action.

The penalty revision comes at a time when the government is undertaking major infrastructure upgrades across various regions, including the rehabilitation of highways, interchanges, and feeder roads.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are hopeful that the inclusion of vehicle owners in the punishment regime will compel transport companies to implement internal compliance mechanisms to avoid costly infractions.