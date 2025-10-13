1 hour ago

The government maintained tighter fiscal discipline in the first seven months of 2025, keeping total expenditure below target and signaling improved control over public spending, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

Total government expenditure amounted to GH¢131.1 billion, representing 9.4% of GDP, compared to a target of GH¢152.6 billion or 10.9% of GDP. This reflects a 14.1% shortfall relative to the target but a 9.3% increase over the same period in 2024.

All major spending categories recorded lower-than-expected outturns, except compensation of employees.

Interest payments totaled GH¢28.9 billion, about 19.5% below the GH¢36 billion target, attributed mainly to declining domestic interest rates and a stronger cedi.

Compensation of employees slightly exceeded projections, reaching GH¢44.9 billion, driven by ongoing wage adjustments in the public sector.

Capital expenditure (CAPEX) saw a steep decline to GH¢10 billion, almost 63% below the GH¢22.4 billion target.

The report indicated that domestic CAPEX amounted to GH¢6.6 billion, primarily under the government’s Big Push initiative, while foreign-financed projects contributed GH¢3.4 billion.

Arrears clearance also reflected improved expenditure control, totaling GH¢4.8 billion against a target of GH¢8.1 billion, with no new arrears buildup during the review period.

The Bank of Ghana attributed this performance to the government’s ongoing commitment to fiscal consolidation, prudent expenditure management, and enhanced monitoring of budget execution.

Overall, the report suggests that the government’s cautious spending approach and declining borrowing costs have helped reinforce macroeconomic stability and support the ongoing fiscal adjustment programme.