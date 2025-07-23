2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana spent a total of GH¢8.94 billion on its flagship programmes in 2024, according to the latest Auditor-General’s report on the Whole-of-Government Accounts.

Topping the list of funded initiatives was the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which received GH¢3.6 billion—the highest allocation—demonstrating the government’s continued commitment to expanding access to secondary and technical education.

The School Feeding Programme, run through the Ministry of Gender, saw an expenditure of GH¢1.13 billion, providing daily meals to millions of pupils in public basic schools nationwide.

Agriculture also remained a focus area, with GH¢917.5 million allocated to the Fertiliser Subsidy component under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, aimed at enhancing food security and supporting smallholder farmers.

Other major allocations included:



GH¢628.9 million to the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme



GH¢533.5 million for nursing training allowances



GH¢438 million in transfers to the Youth Employment Agency



GH¢618 million for the Food Farmer Recovery Relief Programme

Education-related support continued with:



GH¢196.2 million for subsidies for the 2018 BECE and WASSCE examinations



GH¢113.4 million for teacher training allowances and feeding



GH¢102.4 million for scholarships and capitation grants for second-cycle institutions



GH¢288.6 million to the National Identification Programme



GH¢33.2 million for Arabic instructors under education support services

Other funded programmes included:



GH¢32.3 million for the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, including stimulus support



GH¢45 million disbursed through MASLOC for microfinance support



GH¢240 million allocated to the Ghana CARES programme



GH¢2.27 million to the Student Loan Trust



GH¢7.4 million to Zongo Development Initiatives

While the figures reflect the government’s broad investments across education, agriculture, social protection, and industrial development, analysts have urged greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing these funds to ensure maximum impact and value for money.