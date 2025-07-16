1 hour ago

The government has set its sights on significantly scaling up shea nut production to 400,000 metric tonnes annually—an ambitious move projected to generate approximately $640 million in market value.

The initiative forms part of the broader 24-hour economy policy, designed to maximise productivity across key sectors, including agriculture and agribusiness.

Currently, Ghana produces between 130,000 and 150,000 metric tonnes of shea nuts annually, earning about $118 million. However, only 40% of the available shea resource is currently being recovered, highlighting a vast untapped opportunity within the sector.

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives on Agriculture and Agribusiness, says the 24-hour economy framework, coupled with targeted investments, will unlock the full potential of Ghana’s shea industry.

“Ghana was ranked as the top global exporter of shea butter in 2023. Yet, despite producing between 130,000 and 150,000 metric tonnes annually, we’re only able to recover about 40% of the available shea nuts,” Dr. Otokunor said at the official launch of the 2025 World Shea Expo on July 9.

“This means there’s significant room for improvement. By simply increasing our recovery rates and investing in the right infrastructure, we can multiply our gains substantially.”

To drive this transformation, the government plans to invest in modern shea processing facilities, mechanised harvesting systems, cold storage solutions, and year-round logistics to support continuous operations across the value chain.

“With the implementation of the 24-hour economy and these critical investments, Ghana can realistically increase production to 400,000 metric tonnes annually, valued at $640 million,” Dr. Otokunor added. “This is not just a projection—it is a practical and achievable target.”

The initiative signals a renewed national commitment to positioning shea as a key growth pillar within the agriculture sector, creating jobs, increasing export earnings, and boosting rural livelihoods, particularly in northern Ghana where shea production is most prevalent.