The Government of Ghana has directed the termination of all contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) following the completion of an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The directive, outlined in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, and addressed to Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, instructed the immediate cancellation of all agreements involving SML.

The OSP’s probe focused on revenue assurance contracts between SML and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), examining allegations of procurement breaches, irregularities, and value-for-money issues.

At a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, October 30, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated that investigators found “no genuine need for engaging SML for the services it purported to perform,” adding that the contracts stemmed from “self-serving official patronage, sponsorship, and promotion based on false and unverified claims.”

In response, SML has rejected the OSP’s findings, maintaining that its operations were legal, transparent, and beneficial to the state.

The company stated in a release on Friday, October 31, 2025, that it had “fully cooperated with all lawful investigations” and called for public discourse to be grounded in verified facts.

“We will present all relevant documents before the appropriate authorities. We remain proud of the work done, the controls that governed it, and the measurable value created for Ghana,” said SML’s Lead Counsel.

SML described itself as a wholly Ghanaian-owned firm with no political affiliations, adding that its contracts were based on a “risk-and-reward” model designed to enhance national revenue mobilisation.

The company further explained that its services — including transaction audits, external price verification, and downstream petroleum measurement — were executed under GRA oversight, with payments made only after independent verification of results.