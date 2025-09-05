6 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has warned that government will shut down MultiChoice Ghana’s DStv operations if the company fails to engage in discussions on reducing subscription prices.

The warning comes after MultiChoice Ghana rejected suggestions that it had agreed to slash fees, even as government pushes ahead with a five-member joint committee — comprising the ministry, the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa — to recommend a “suitable price reduction strategy” within 14 days.

In a statement on Friday, MultiChoice said it remains committed to dialogue but stressed that “no decision has been made on lowering fees.”

Responding in an X post (formerly Twitter), Mr. George insisted that MultiChoice had earlier indicated its willingness to engage on pricing concerns and had requested a suspension of enforcement actions.

“Let me be clear, I have no intention to continue tolerating the disrespect to Ghanaians by DStv. If MultiChoice is not interested, as they claim in their last statement, in discussing a reduction in prices as they had indicated to me, we would proceed to effect the shutdown tomorrow as indicated,” he wrote.

“Until then, there is nothing for us to meet over. The NCA would carry out enforcement,” he added.

He further emphasised that no company is above the law and urged MultiChoice to return to the negotiation table if it is ready to discuss price cuts.The standoff has intensified in recent weeks. Regulators earlier directed the enforcement of a GH¢10,000 daily fine against MultiChoice for failing to submit pricing data required under the Electronic Communications Act.

The ministry also warned that DStv risked licence suspension if subscription fees were not reduced by September 6.

With the deadline looming, the fate of DStv’s operations in Ghana now hangs on whether the company will soften its stance and resume negotiations.