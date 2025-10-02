1 hour ago

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nipke has announced that the government is taking steps to amend the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act in a bid to address ongoing disputes over shipping charges and the application of exchange rates at the country’s ports.

The decision follows growing complaints from the Chamber of Freight and Trade regarding inconsistencies in the exchange rates used by shipping lines to calculate demurrage and other port-related fees.

In response, the Ship Owners and Agents Association clarified that their rate calculations are based on the prevailing exchange rate at the port of origin when vessels depart for Ghana, a standard practice in international shipping rather than rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Mr. Nipke said the planned legislative reform would empower the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to better regulate activities at the ports.

“I have been on the move to ensure that we get the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act amended, which will give them the mandate to be able to control the activities at the port and also regulate the work of the shipping lines properly,” he stated.

The Minister revealed that the proposed amendment has already received Cabinet approval and will be presented to Parliament when it reconvenes.

“Some of our laws were not helping in controlling those issues. But thank God the cabinet has approved the amendment, and when parliament reconvenes, it will be laid in parliament. That will give the Ghana Shippers’ Authority the power to regulate and also fix charges at the port."

“When that happens, they will also have the power to bring down the cost of doing business at the port and run the place effectively,” he added.

If approved, the legal reforms are expected to enhance transparency, reduce costs for importers and exporters, and improve the overall efficiency of port operations in Ghana.