The Development Bank of Ghana (DBG) is set to have a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by Monday, September 29, 2025, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced. He added that a newly reconstituted board for the bank will also be in place by the end of October 2025.

According to the Minister, the move reflects President John Mahama’s commitment to ensuring that DBG fulfills its mandate of driving Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

The announcement follows the completion of a Deloitte audit report on the bank, which has been submitted to the Finance Ministry. The findings will be forwarded to the Attorney General for potential legal action.

DBG has faced governance challenges since last year, with the World Bank confirming it was reviewing allegations of financial mismanagement. The bank, however, has consistently denied wrongdoing, maintaining that no development partner funds were misapplied.

Dr. Forson stressed that the government is taking decisive steps to restore confidence in the institution.

“By Monday, a competitively selected CEO will be formally appointed, and by the end of October, the process of constituting the new board will be completed,” he posted on his official X account.

He further assured that accountability will be central to the bank’s operations going forward:

“The past is behind us, and a new dawn has begun for DBG… those who contributed to weakening the institution will be held responsible.”

DBG’s interim board chair, Albert Essien, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent governance, noting that key development partners — including the World Bank, African Development Bank, Germany’s KfW, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) — are fully backing the government’s restructuring efforts.

The Development Bank of Ghana was inaugurated on June 14, 2022, by then Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.