3 hours ago

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has given firm assurance that the government will clear all outstanding salary arrears owed to nurses and teachers before the end of the year.

Speaking at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit held in Accra last week, Dr Pelpuo described the prolonged salary delays as “unacceptable” and said concrete steps were underway to resolve the issue swiftly.

“Between now and the next one month—certainly before the end of the year—we will address the problem,” he pledged.

He lamented that professionals who safeguard the nation’s health and educate its children continue to face such challenges, calling it “an unbearable contradiction.”

According to the minister, the Ministry of Labour is collaborating closely with the Ministries of Finance, Health, and Education to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensure prompt payment of all arrears.

“Dignity at work means predictable, prompt, and decent compensation,” Dr Pelpuo emphasized. “We owe it a duty to ensure salary issues are curtailed and do not aggravate the plight of our nurses and teachers.”

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to upholding fairness and dignity in the workplace, noting that timely remuneration is a key component of worker welfare and national productivity.

Dr Pelpuo also called on employers across both the public and private sectors to demonstrate leadership by prioritizing employee well-being, stressing that a healthy and motivated workforce is vital for Ghana’s sustainable growth.

He further urged trade unions, professional bodies, and civil society groups to continue advocating for fair labour practices and policies that strengthen worker protection across the country.

“We must no longer separate health from work; they are two sides of the same coin. Ghana must become a model for Africa and beyond—pioneering workplaces that protect, empower, and inspire every citizen,” he stated.

The minister also revealed that his ministry has established regional task forces to monitor worker welfare and ensure compliance with fair labour standards across all sectors nationwide.