2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has pledged to fully fund the burial of all 16 victims of last Saturday’s tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake, which claimed the lives of 11 children and five adults. The government has also promised to provide swift assistance to survivors and the affected families.

Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made the announcement during a visit to Okumah, a riverside community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region, where the accident occurred.

The disaster, which happened on Saturday, left the entire community devastated as families mourned the loss of loved ones — most of them children aged between two and 14 years.

During her visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang extended condolences on behalf of the government, describing the tragedy as a national loss that had “touched the hearts of all Ghanaians.”

“On behalf of the government, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the affected community, and all who have been impacted by this tragedy. We stand with you in this moment of grief,” she said.

Relief and Safety Support

As part of the government’s immediate support, the Vice-President presented 650 life jackets and relief items to the community. The donation included 200 from the Office of the President, 400 from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and 50 from the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA).

She was accompanied by Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Policy Advisor on Political Affairs, Oti Regional Minister John Kwadwo Gyapong, and other government officials.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, particularly the children, calling the incident a painful reminder of the safety challenges facing riverine communities.

“We cannot tell people to abandon their livelihoods because they are dangerous, but we can work together to make them safer,” she said.

Appeal for Safety Awareness

“Please, let us all wear life jackets. They have a way of protecting us. Let’s ensure that our passengers also wear them whenever they travel on the water,” she appealed.

Call for National Unity

“Let us all show love and support to the bereaved families. Together, we will overcome this tragedy,” she said.

“You are not alone. We are with you in this difficult moment. God is the only one who can truly protect and save us,” she concluded.

The Vice-President urged boat operators and passengers to make life jacket use mandatory to prevent similar tragedies in the future.Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on Ghanaians to show compassion and solidarity toward the bereaved families, emphasizing that the tragedy affects the entire nation.She assured the community that the government remains committed to supporting them, both in their grief and in efforts to improve safety on the Volta Lake.