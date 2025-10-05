3 hours ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has announced plans by the government to deploy 5,000 graduates in agriculture and veterinary science nationwide to strengthen support for farmers and bridge the gap between research and field practice.

She made the announcement at the 2025 Asogli Yam Festival in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

This year’s celebration, themed “Together in Honesty and Purpose, We Build a Just, Peaceful and Prosperous Nation,” highlighted the values of unity, transparency, and national development. The grand durbar was marked by colorful cultural displays, traditional music, and dance performances that reflected the rich heritage of the Volta Region while promoting tourism and investment opportunities.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang explained that the new initiative aligns with the government’s Feed Ghana Programme, which focuses on reducing post-harvest losses, rehabilitating dormant irrigation facilities, and boosting crop productivity.

“The Volta Region is proving to be our agricultural powerhouse. With irrigation infrastructure ready for rehabilitation, the region is well positioned to expand crop production, particularly in rice and yam,” she said.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, commended the festival’s theme and called on national leaders—including traditional rulers and politicians—to show greater commitment to Ghana’s progress.

He stressed that corruption continues to hinder development and urged all citizens to embrace honesty, unity, and service in building a prosperous and just society.