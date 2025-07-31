9 hours ago

The Controller and Accountant-General, Mr. Kwasi Agyei, has issued a stern warning to public sector employees who go on study leave with pay but fail to return to duty as scheduled, stating that such individuals will have their appointments terminated.

The warning comes as part of renewed government efforts to eliminate ghost names from the public payroll and improve accountability in the public service.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 3rd African Association of Accountant-Generals (AAAG) annual conference, Mr. Agyei outlined a new policy direction which stipulates that employees granted study leave with pay will now have their future termination dates set at the end of the leave period—not at the traditional retirement age of 60.

“If you have a study leave with pay for three years, your future termination date is not when you will be 60 years. It will be after your study leave, so that exactly after the three years, automatically your salary will stop. Then when you return, you will go through a reactivation,” he explained.

According to Mr. Agyei, this approach is designed to plug a significant loophole in the public payroll system, which continues to be plagued by the validation of unqualified or non-existent individuals, commonly referred to as "ghost names." Public sector salaries currently account for more than 57% of Ghana’s domestic revenue.

To strengthen the verification process, the government also plans to roll out biometric identification measures using national identity numbers. This will be done through handheld verification devices, ensuring that only legitimate public servants are validated and paid.

“If you don’t clean the system and the validators keep on validating, what it means is that at the end of the month they are still validating the ghost,” Mr. Agyei stressed.

The Controller made these remarks as part of a broader conversation on public financial reforms ahead of the upcoming AAAG Conference, scheduled to take place in Accra from November 24 to 28, 2025.

Themed “Africa of Tomorrow: Positioning Public Finance Management (PFM) for Economic Prosperity,” the event is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including public finance experts, government officials, development partners, and venture capitalists.

The conference aims to explore how effective Public Financial Management systems can serve as catalysts for Africa’s economic transformation and sustainable development.