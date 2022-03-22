5 hours ago

Government will from next week engage Ghanaian students who were evacuated from Ukraine on options available to ensure the continuity of their education.

This is according to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kweku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted some issues to be discussed at the said meeting.

“The meeting is to deliberate on ways government would support the students continue their academic calendar. The meeting will also have the parents of the students, and other relevant stakeholders. There will also be the Ghana Psychological Society to continue with the support we are trying to put in place.”

“We want to settle on what the future holds for these students.”

The National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine said it has 945 Ghanaian students registered with it, so far, nearly 300 of them have been evacuated to Ghana.

Source: citifmonline