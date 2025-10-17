47 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the fashion and textile industry into a major driver of economic growth, job creation, and export diversification, with plans underway to introduce a comprehensive national policy framework to unlock the sector’s full potential.

The new policy, expected to be rolled out soon, will focus on skills development, access to finance, and value chain integration, positioning Ghanaian designers and manufacturers to compete more effectively in global markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Trade and Industry at the Business of Ghanaian Fashion Summit in Accra, Deputy Chief Industrial Promotion Officer Kwaku Ofori-Antwi said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract investment and stimulate innovation in the creative economy.

“The Ministry of Trade is committed to a coherent policy package across seven priority areas — including industrial competitiveness and incentives, raw materials and linkages, skills and productivity, finance and access to capital, quality assurance, and the adoption of international standards,” he said.

The Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala Ngouemo, underscored the transformative potential of fashion within Ghana’s emerging 24-hour economy.

“The 24-hour economy presents a new paradigm for Ghana’s fashion sector. Imagine production lines operating around the clock, designers collaborating across time zones, and retailers serving a global demand that never sleeps,” he observed.

Hilary Andoh, Project Lead for the Business of Ghanaian Fashion Summit, described the event as a vital platform for stakeholder collaboration and policy dialogue, aimed at driving sustainable growth in the fashion ecosystem.

“The purpose of this summit is to bring together the entire fashion and development value chain — from designers and manufacturers to policymakers, financiers, and educators — to discuss how to strengthen both the creative and business sides of the industry,” she explained.

The upcoming policy is expected to modernize Ghana’s textile base, enhance fashion education and entrepreneurship, and establish internationally competitive standards, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading fashion and textile hub in Africa.