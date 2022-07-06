3 hours ago

The four teacher unions currently on strike are expected to meet the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and other stakeholders today over their demands for 20% Cost of Living Allowance.

The unions announced the nationwide action on Monday, July 4 following government’s inability to pay the allowance demanded.

According to the unions, their request has become necessary as the country’s economic conditions continue to worsen.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu said the unions expect a significant response from government.

“I hope Wednesday’s meeting will arrive at a concrete answer to the demands that we have made, and not appeal to us that it is in the pipeline.”

The unions currently on strike are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The teachers are fighting for the payment of between 20% and 30% of their salaries as a Cost of Living Allowance.

The allowance according to the teachers will cushion them from current economic conditions and the worsening plight of teachers.

The National Labour Commission in a statement urged the teachers to rescind their decision to make way for negotiations.

Source: citifmonline