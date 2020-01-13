1 hour ago

The National Labour Commission (NLC) will facilitate the payment of salaries and allowances of six Technical Universities, who submitted their data to the National Council for Tertiary Education on January 29, 2020.

According to a statement signed by Mr Andy Kwabena Asamoah, the Chairman for the NLC, the remaining two Technical Universities, Sunyani and Tamale, who are yet to submit their data, are to do so by January 17, 2020.

This would enable government to facilitate the payment of their salaries and allowances at the end of February 2020.

The Commission through the statement directed TUTAG to call off its strike with immediate effect and return to work.

“The parties are further directed to continue negotiations on the outstanding issues in good faith,” it said.

According to the statement, the NLC on Thursday January 10, 2020 met representatives of TUTAG, the Ministries of Finance, Employment and Labour Relations, and Education, the Fair Wages and Salary Commission, and the Controller and Accountant General Department to negotiate the outstanding issue.

The TUTAG earlier declared an indefinite strike effective January 6, 2020, in protest of the non-payment of allowances due its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.