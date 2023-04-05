1 hour ago

The Fire Service Council (GNFS) says plans are far advanced for government to procure fire safety equipment and logistics as part of activities to retool the service and ensure the safety of firefighters at all times.

The GNFS has come under severe public scrutiny about the lack of equipment which negatively affects their early arrival and prompt response to emergency situations.

According to the service, those issues will soon be a thing of the past.

Addressing a durbar after a crunch council meeting at the Eastern Regional Fire Command in Koforidua, the Chief Fire Officer Julius A. Kuunor, assured personnel that their safety and well-being is paramount to the nation.

“The service shall give the necessary attention to the welfare of all personnel by putting in place measures to address key welfare issues such as operational health and safety, internal care, general healthcare. The service is making arrangements with an NGO to build clinics in all the regions. The fire council has given approval for the procurement of canopies and fire fighting equipment to enable the service to establish feasibility stands at the various markets and strategic areas. This will improve our response time to the public,” he said.The Chief Fire Officer however announced that the council will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with some public universities for upgrading of personnel.

He disclosed that approval has been given for the promotion of both junior and senior officers.

On his part the Council Chairman Kwame Anyimadu Antwi who lauded efforts of the gallant men for their efforts cautioned personnel to be of good behaviour at all times.

He warned that the council will not hesitate to sanction personnel whose activities will dent the image of the service.

“I want to encourage personnel to be self-disciplined, personnel whose acts will tarnish the image of the service will be penalised,” he cautioned.

Frequent break down of fire appliances, lack of resources to equip fire volunteers, intermittent interruption of phone lines due to network hitches, flooding among others have been identified by the Eastern Regional fire command as major impediments to responding to emergencies and fighting fire in the region.

Currently the Aburi, Aduamoah, Akwatia and Peduase fire stations are without fire appliances while the Nkawkaw, Achiase, Akosombo and Nsawam fire appliances have been booked out of commission due to mechanical failures.

The Eastern Regional Fire Commander ACFO Jennifer Naa Yaley Quaye who made this revelation while addressing members of the fire council in Koforidua said regardless of the challenges the command has been able to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively.

“Regardless of the challenges, we have been able to make some strides,” she remarked.

She, however, indicated that the command has secured a 300-acre land at Kyebi for the construction of a fire training academy which is currently at the foundation level.

