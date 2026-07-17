Gov’t to Recruit 16,000 Nurses in Two Phases as Health Sector Employment Expands

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Ministry of Health will reopen its recruitment portal to employ 16,000 qualified nurses in two phases, a move aimed at reducing the growing backlog of trained nurses awaiting placement across the country.

Speaking during a durbar on the Free Primary Health Care Programme in Ho as part of his working visit to the Volta Region on Thursday, July 16, 2026, the President said the recruitment would be carried out in two batches of 8,000 nurses each.

According to him, the initiative forms part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare workforce while ensuring newly qualified nurses spend less time waiting for postings.

“I have told the Minister that as the economy gets better, we’ll continue to improve your conditions of service so that you are encouraged to do what you have to do,” President Mahama said.

“Right now, we’re giving him clearance to open the portal to absorb 16,000 nurses in two batches. The first batch is 8,000 and the second batch is 8,000, so that by the time my daughters and sons who are waiting to complete their training are ready, there will be a shorter queue before they are posted.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of health professionals as the country’s economic conditions continue to recover.

He commended nurses and other healthcare workers for their dedication, describing them as one of Ghana’s most vital professional groups because of the care they provide to people during their most vulnerable moments.

Drawing inspiration from Florence Nightingale, President Mahama encouraged health workers to continue showing empathy and compassion to patients despite the pressures of the profession.

“When you get to work, you must put all that aside because psychiatrists and psychologists will tell you that healing is to do with the mind. If the mind accepts that the body will heal, then the body heals quicker,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh disclosed that the ministry is considering new incentives to encourage healthcare professionals to accept postings to underserved and rural communities.

Among the proposals being examined is a policy that would allow health workers serving in rural areas to receive promotions earlier than colleagues stationed in urban centres.

“We are considering promoting health professionals who accept postings to rural areas more quickly than those in the cities,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Akandoh also announced measures to strengthen specialist healthcare training, revealing that the ministry has introduced post-basic nursing programmes in fields such as oncology and critical care nursing to enhance professional capacity.

He further disclosed that 32 scholarships have been awarded to support PhD studies for health professionals as part of efforts to develop advanced expertise within Ghana’s healthcare system.