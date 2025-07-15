2 hours ago

The government has announced plans to establish a dedicated rehabilitation centre in the Ashanti Region to support individuals battling gambling and gaming addiction, as part of a broader national strategy to curb the rising social consequences of excessive betting, especially among the youth.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak made the revelation on Monday, July 14, 2025, during the first session of the Government Accountability Series in Accra. He noted that the Gaming Commission has already begun preparatory work toward the creation of the centre.

“This is a key part of our intervention to reduce the harmful effects of gambling addiction, which is becoming a growing concern in Ghana, particularly for our youth,” Mr. Muntaka stated.

In addition to the rehabilitation initiative, the Gaming Commission has also expanded its regulatory footprint, opening four new regional offices in Volta, Agona Swedru, Sekondi, and Asante Bekwai. This move is aimed at strengthening monitoring and improving accessibility to regulatory services.

Recent enforcement exercises by the Commission led to the shutdown of two illegal casinos operating in Osu and Tema, with administrative sanctions imposed on the culprits.

To enhance transparency and oversight in the sector, Mr. Muntaka announced the roll-out of the Gaming Administrative Monitoring System (GAMS). Developed in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and licensed operators, the system will provide real-time tracking of gaming operations, helping to curb tax evasion and improve regulatory compliance.

The minister emphasized that while the gaming industry contributes significantly to the economy, tight regulation is critical to protect at-risk groups and uphold ethical standards.

“We will continue to work with the Gaming Commission to ensure that gaming in Ghana is responsibly managed, fair, and closely supervised,” he assured.