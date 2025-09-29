2 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans to form a multi-agency working group aimed at addressing the persistent issue of cross-border piracy involving DStv decoders illegally brought from Nigeria into Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, September 29, 2025, the Minister said the recently concluded stakeholder review of DStv’s pricing and operations in Ghana had flagged decoder piracy as a critical issue undermining the country's digital economy.

“The committee considered the issue of cross-border piracy of DStv decoders from Nigeria into Ghana, which has for years deprived the state of tax revenue, transferred jobs from Ghana to Nigeria, denied unsuspecting customers good customer service, and is actively working towards the decline of Ghanaian local content creation space,” the Minister said.

In response, the committee has recommended the formation of a dedicated anti-piracy working group comprising representatives from key government and industry institutions. These include:



The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations



National Communications Authority (NCA)



Cyber Security Authority



Ghana Domain Name Registry



National Information Technology Agency (NITA)



Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)



Ghana Police Service



MultiChoice Africa



MultiChoice Ghana

“I will work with the heads of these institutions to establish the working group in due course to comprehensively tackle this issue of cross-border piracy,” he said.

The government sees this move as a vital step toward protecting Ghana’s digital infrastructure, safeguarding consumers, and promoting the growth of local digital content and service providers.