4 hours ago

The government plans to liaise with some financial institutions in the country to deal with the erratic supply of food items to Senior High Schools.

According to the government, it is currently in talks with the Agricultural Development Bank to serve as the mediator in ensuring the frequent release of funds to the food suppliers.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has over the period complained about the shortage of food items in Senior High Schools, which negatively impacts academic activities.

Some shortage has affected sporting events as well and prompted fears that some schools could be closed down.

Speaking to, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng assured of the government’s commitment to addressing the supply challenges.

“Within the long term, we may have some structural adjustments,” he noted.

“This time we even have the Minister of Education, together with the Ministry of Finance bringing in some banks who will be mediators,” so that as a matter of urgency the suppliers could be paid on time, Mr. Kwarteng explained.

So far, the ministry has said the GH¢150 million owed to food suppliers have been paid by the government.

It also that the Ministry of Education had spent GH¢7.62 billion on the Free Senior High School policy since the year 2017 contrary to the GHS 5.3 billion announced by the Finance Minister.”

Source: citifmonline