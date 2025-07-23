54 minutes ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that 191 excavators are currently being monitored under a new centralised digital tracking system designed to combat illegal mining activities across Ghana.

Speaking during a sectoral update on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister highlighted the deployment of the Ghana Mine Repository and Tracking Software, a state-of-the-art digital platform developed by the Minerals Commission.

He described the initiative as a major milestone in the government’s efforts to improve transparency, accountability, and regulatory oversight in the mining sector.

“The development of a centralised digital platform named the Ghana Mine Repository and Tracking Software has been deployed by the Minerals Commission and is at an advanced stage to support this initiative,” Mr. Buah stated.

The new system allows for real-time monitoring of earth-moving and mining machinery, helping to ensure they are used strictly within legally designated concession areas.

The Minister said the initiative forms part of a broader inter-agency strategy and will integrate key institutions such as the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), DVLA, Ministry of Transport, National Security, the Minerals Commission, and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat.

“This system will ensure transparency, prevent duplication, and provide authorised institutions with real-time operational data,” he noted.

“L.I. 2404 ensures that machinery and equipment are tracked in real time and used only in mining areas for which they have been registered,” the Minister emphasized.

The digital tracking system is being rolled out in accordance with Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2404—the Minerals and Mining (Mineral Operations – Tracking of Earth Moving and Mining Equipment) Regulations, 2020. The law mandates that all mining equipment be registered, tracked, and confined to approved operational zones.Mr. Buah assured the public that the Ministry, in collaboration with enforcement agencies, will continue to leverage technology and legislation to fight the menace of illegal mining—popularly known as galamsey—which has devastated large swathes of the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

The Minister’s disclosure comes amid renewed pressure from environmental groups and local communities for stricter enforcement and tangible results in the fight against illegal mining.