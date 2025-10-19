1 hour ago

The Government of Ghana is preparing to launch a large-scale agriculture-driven jobs programme expected to create more than 500,000 employment opportunities nationwide, as part of efforts to transform the sector and drive inclusive economic growth.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, during a high-level meeting with Ethiopis Tafara, Regional Vice President for Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), held in Washington, D.C.

The discussions centred on strengthening Ghana’s partnership with the IFC to attract new investments and support the country’s agricultural transformation agenda.

Dr. Forson revealed that government is finalising a comprehensive Oil Palm Plantation Policy, to be included in the 2026 Budget, as part of a wider strategy to promote economic crops. The initiative seeks to unlock the full potential of oil palm and other strategic crops to generate large-scale employment and enhance value addition — from cultivation and processing to manufacturing and exports.

“The opportunities within economic crops are immense. With the right investment and strategic partnerships, Ghana can create over 500,000 jobs across the agricultural value chain,” Dr. Forson stated.

“Agriculture will be placed at the heart of our economic transformation agenda,” he added.

He emphasised that developing such plantations requires long-term, patient capital, noting that government is working closely with the World Bank, IFC, and other development partners to mobilise the necessary financing to support private sector-led growth in agriculture.

The initiative, he said, will not only boost employment but also promote rural industrialisation, improve export earnings, and strengthen food security.

For his part, Ethiopis Tafara reaffirmed the IFC’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Ghana, describing agriculture as a key driver for job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable development across Africa.

“Agriculture remains central to unlocking Africa’s demographic dividend and creating sustainable livelihoods. We are committed to supporting Ghana to achieve these goals,” Tafara noted.

The move marks one of the government’s most ambitious efforts yet to reposition agriculture as a cornerstone of Ghana’s “Reset Agenda”, with a focus on innovation, value addition, and inclusive economic growth.