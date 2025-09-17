11 hours ago

The government has announced plans to revitalise Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) and Intercity STC Coaches Limited as part of efforts to enhance safety and efficiency in public transportation.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, September 17, Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe acknowledged the financial challenges facing the sector but assured that significant steps are being taken to modernise the fleet, including the introduction of electronic buses.

Minister Nikpe revealed that the government is set to procure a new fleet of buses and trucks, which will include 350 Toyota Hiace buses, 100 coastal buses, and 50 cargo trucks. The deliveries will take place in phases, with the full fleet expected by the end of 2025.

“The government is committed to revitalising Metro Mass Transit Limited and Intercity STC Coaches Limited, which are currently in distress and need urgent financial support. We planned to modernise their fleet and upgrade existing infrastructure for efficient service delivery.

The Transport Minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to modernise the Intercity STC fleet in phases, with plans for introducing electronic buses into their operations.

“MMTL fleet will include 350 Toyota Hiace buses, 100 coastal buses, and 50 cargo trucks. Delivery will commence at the end of this year through early 2026.

“Other arrangements are underway to modernise intercity STC fleets in phases, including the introduction of electronic buses for their operations,” he said.