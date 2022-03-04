12 hours ago

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has indicated that the negotiations between government and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have ended successfully.

In a press release issued shortly after the final negotiations on Friday, March 4, the Commission expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for bringing “finality and sanity to the matter”.

“Government also acknowledges and appreciates the patience and tolerance of parents and students,” the press release concluded.

UTAG is, however, yet to come out with its position on the development.

Leadership had given government two weeks within which to meet their demands, having suspended their strike action on Monday, February 21.

They had, however, asked their branches to vote on the decision taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) at an emergency meeting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

All but two voted to reject the NEC decision, therefore calling for a resumption of the strike after the two-week ultimatum.

Friday’s final negotiations had in attendance representatives from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and National Labour Commission (NLC).

FWSC thanked the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG) for their immense help during the seven-week strike.