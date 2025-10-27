9 hours ago

The government has reminded all Ministers of State that no major policy, programme, or initiative may be made public without prior approval from Cabinet.

The directive, issued in a circular dated October 27 and signed by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Prof. Kwaku Danso-Boafo, follows what officials describe as an emerging pattern of some ministers announcing initiatives “purportedly on behalf of government” before those proposals have been reviewed or endorsed by Cabinet.

The circular warned that such actions contravene constitutional protocols and violate the principle of collective responsibility, which requires all significant policy decisions to reflect Cabinet consensus.

“Cabinet wishes to remind all Ministers that, in accordance with established governance protocols and the collective responsibility principle enshrined in the Constitution, no public policy, programme, or major initiative shall be considered a policy of government unless it has been duly submitted to, deliberated upon, and approved by Cabinet,” the circular stated.

It further instructed all ministries to submit proposed policies, programmes, and legislative initiatives to the Cabinet Secretariat through their Chief Directors.

According to the notice, this process will ensure that government decisions are properly vetted, aligned with national priorities, and placed on the Cabinet agenda before any public communication is made.