The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has pledged the government's commitment to ensuring that the Black Stars have adequate and the necessary preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made this pronouncement on Monday 25th July 2022 during the presentation of the Mid-Year budget review in Parliament House.

Ghana qualified for its fourth World Cup tournament in March 2022 after edging fierce rivals Nigeria via the away goal rule after a two-legged play-off.

Th world's biggest sporting showpiece will take place for the first time in a gulf state from November to Decemeber where 32 nations will gather to compete.

“The Black Stars will represent our nation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November 2022. Government will ensure that adequate preparation is made to facilitate outstanding performance at the tournament”

He also called on Ghanaians to support the national team in prayers to succeed at the upcoming tournament.

“We encourage Ghanaians to continue to remember them in prayer and offer our support,” he said.