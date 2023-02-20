3 hours ago

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the late Christian Atsu will be given a State burial.

The late Ghanaian football international met his untimely death in a devastating earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

During a brief ceremony to receive the remains of the late Atsu from Turkey on the evening of February 19, Dr. Bawumia said the country has lost an illustrious son who will be missed.

“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he tearfully said.

“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker,” he added.

The vice president also thanked the family for their efforts and Ghanaians for their support in transporting the remains of the player back to Ghana.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.

Source: citifmonline