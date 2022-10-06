3 hours ago

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said the government will continue to work to improve the livelihood of people living in coastal communities in the country.

This, she said, was with the broader objective of enhancing the fishing and aquaculture industry of the country.

Mrs Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, stated this when she met all the 14 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairpersons in coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region at the party’s headquarters in Accra last Monday.

The meeting which was facilitated by the national executive of the NPP was to afford Ms Koomson an opportunity to interact with the constituency chairpersons to help find ways of addressing some of the legitimate concerns about the operations of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

It followed the minister’s visit to the party headquarters last week in preparation towards the meeting. She was accorded a warm reception by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, and other members of the party at the party’s national office.

The meeting equally formed part of an initiative introduced by the current national executive to improve party-government relationship through regular engagements.

It also served as a platform to explore ways of ensuring effective collaboration between the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry and the party to improve the livelihood of the fisherfolk.

Assurance

Mrs Koomson said in spite of some of the emerging issues regarding the distribution and sales of premix fuel, closure and opening of the fishing season, among others, her ministry had put in place interventions to improve the fishing and aquaculture industry in the country.

She gave the assurance that her office would work assiduously to improve the livelihoods of the fisherfolk and fishing communities across the country in general.

Attendance

The Constituency Chairpersons were led by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Party, Divine Agorhom, while the national executive of the party were led by the third National Vice-Chairman of the party, Alhaji Masawudu Osman.

Also in attendance were National Treasurer, Dr Charles Dwamena; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye; Deputy General Secretary, Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Director of Finance and Administration, William Yamoah; among other party executives.