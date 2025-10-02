1 hour ago

Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nipke, has assured railway workers that the government is taking urgent steps to address their unpaid salary arrears, which span over a year.

His comments come in response to the Railway Workers Union of Ghana’s announcement of a planned nationwide strike in September. The Union has vowed to shut down operations and stage mass protests if the government fails to clear the outstanding wages owed to its members.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Mr. Nipke acknowledged the difficult conditions facing the workers and appealed for patience.

“I feel for our railway workers. The company has been run down, and as of now, there is no work for them, which is why I have that kind of feeling for them. Let me assure them that we have gotten to a point where very soon they will receive some kind of salary from us,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that a three-member committee has been established in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to identify ways to internally raise funds for the payments.

“I have engaged with the Ministry of Finance, and we have put up a three-member committee to see how we can raise some money internally for them. We feel their pain, and we have to speed up their payment,” he added.