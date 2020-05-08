1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye has commended government for its approach to fighting Coronavirus in Ghana.

In an interview with Kwame B on the Di Wu Lane Mu Show on Kasapa FM, the ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker said he is impressed with government’s weekly update on measures taken to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fameye also expressed his satisfaction with regards to incentives given to health workers, payment of water bill and 50% payment of electricity bill of all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.

These measures announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are aimed at cushioning the public, especially the vulnerable families, from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government is doing so well in fighting coronavirus pandemic. Even Nigerians are commending our President. He has given incentives to health workers and paying for water and light bills for all Ghanaians.” Fameye said on Kasapa FM

The rapper admitted that the pandemic has affected his work as an artiste. He disclosed paying back most organizers money to them for shows he was booked to perform but was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Fameye is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Beautiful’.