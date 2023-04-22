9 hours ago

President of think tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has lashed out at the government for its poor communication on the domestic debt exchange programme which he described as shambolic.

Mr Cudjoe bashed the government’s inability to extensively consult with the various stakeholders and articulate the need for them to accept the various offers and help the government roll out the debt restructuring programme.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV/Citi FM, Mr Cudjoe intimated that the communication plan that accompanied the launch of the debt restructuring programme was so poor it brought the many agitations we had when the programme was announced.

“When this whole thing started, obviously the communication plan was shambolic, but what was also important was, we didn’t have the opportunity to understand what exactly the government wanted to restructure, they were doing it in bits.

“At some point, there was no communication about T-bills. I remember people were hesitant about T-bills because that was the last resort for the government more or less. Had we done a proper assessment and then brought everybody to the table, I don’t think we will be going around in circles as we speak now. It was quite clear that the communication around the 100 per cent success of the domestic debt programme was a fluke.”

Speaking on the back of the recent warnings from Organised Labour to the government not to touch the pension funds of its members in the Government of Ghana’s Proposed Alternative Offer, Mr Cudjoe said “It is imperative that we have a proper conversation again on how we want things to be done in this country.”

Source: citifmonline