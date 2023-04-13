49 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the government for abandoning the Abetifi Government Hospital project which he couldn’t complete before leaving office.

Mr. Mahama who began the final day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region ahead of the party’s internal elections with a visit to the Mpraeso and Abetifi Constituencies wondered why the project used with taxpayer’s money is being left to rot.

Addressing branch and constituency executives today, April 13, Mr. Mahama said some scrap dealers have taking the metals for sale describing the situation as a sad one.

“When embarking on national developments, we shouldn’t sideline people who didn’t vote for us. We should all enjoy the national cake, the selective system where some regions have infrastructural developments than others must stop. Our [NDC] work speaks for itself here, but what saddens me which is making it difficult for me to sleep is the first class Abetifi Government Hospital we couldn’t complete before leaving office. The government has abandoned the hospital to rot. I even heard that scrap dealers have been taking some of the metals for sale. It’s a very sad situation”.

He said, “The money I used to start the construction of the hospital was not mine but rather the state’s. It doesn’t make sense that we will abandon such a project to rot. The situation is happening in other regions as well and not only Kwahu. Because they didn’t vote the government, similar projects we started during my government have all been abandoned”.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor on his part called the bluff of the NPP not to hand over power back to the NDC indicating that leadership of the NPP are already aware that they have lost the 2024 elections.

“We must vote massively for former President John Mahama to win the primaries. Some of the major projects in Kwahu are his hand works. First, asphalt road in Kwahu was constructed by former President Mahama. The NPP knows that they have lost the 2024 general elections already. We will not allow anyone to intimidate us. Those blubbing that they will hold onto power are just bluffing because they know that their properties will be affected when there’s chaos in the country. They don’t mean it, they fear NPP, don’t be deceived, we don’t know anybody apart from former President Mahama,” he said.

Source: citifmonline.com