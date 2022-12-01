52 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament has blamed the shortage of premix fuel for fisherfolks across the various landing beaches on the government’s lack of financial discipline and indebtedness to service providers since last year.

Artisanal fishermen have been hit with a shortage of premix fuel for their fishing expedition, thereby resorting to other expensive alternatives over the past weeks.

Debating the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on the Floor of Parliament, the Ranking Member on the Food and Agriculture Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku said the situation would lead to an increase in the prices of fish ahead of the festive season.

“As we speak, there is a shortage of premix fuel in our country. The artisanal fishers have stopped working because they are not getting premix. The only reason is that those who supply the premix were not paid their arrears for last year, so they are not going to supply until they are paid. That is why Ghana is in shortage of the product.”

Mr. Opoku warned Ghanaians to brace themselves up for a hike in the prices of fish this Christmas.

“The shortage of premix means that there is going to be a shortage of fish and the price of fish will increase, especially toward Christmas.”

The National Premix Secretariat promised to resolve the shortages when fisherfolks in Lower Prampram in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region recently lamented the unavailability of the product, which they say is affecting their fishing activities.

But that seems to be delayed as the Ghana Canoe and Gear Owners Association called for an amicable resolution of the shortages to mark World Fisheries Day.

Source: citifmonline