28 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has assured small and medium scale business owners and entrepreneurs, that, the stimulus package of 600million cedis will soon be disbursed after modalities and arrangements have been concluded.

The MP gave the assurance during a visit to some business hubs in the community including the Bush Canteen at the University of Ghana at Legon.

The visit was to enable the legislator familiarize and assess the economic and social impact of the corona virus.

She used the opportunity to support about 30 traders and business persons at Bush Canteen, giving them GHC500 each as financial assistance as they await the package from the state.

Speaking to some of the traders during the interaction Hon Lydia Alhassan assured some of the traders that, soon the govt’s promise of a stimulus package will be rolled out to their benefit.

The MP further appealed to the traders to adopt prudent business measures especially during this covid-29 era.

She urged the traders to adopt the containment measures as directed by the Ghana Health Service to minimize the spread of the novel corona virus.

The Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organizer, Grace Acheampong also added her voice to calls to adhere to the measures to curb the viral spread.

net2tvgh