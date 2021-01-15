1 hour ago

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) in partnership with the Government of Ghana (GoG) yesterday launched a three-month Technical and Vocational Entrepreneurship Training skills (TVET) for 1,500 youth across the country.

The programme, which is fully funded by the government, is aimed at equipping the participants with the needed skills while curbing unemployment in the country.

At the launch in Accra, the General Secretary of the GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah, encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the training to help them gain skills that would help them employ themselves in future instead of going to look for jobs and greener pastures that did not exist in the western countries.

“Taking charge of your own future is employing yourself with your own skills. It is better to take advantage of this training and get yourselves employed with your own skills than to go to look for jobs and greener pastures in the western countries,” he stated.

Training

The training programme includes practical training on plaster boards ceiling designs, bio-digester construction and installation and three-D Epoxy decorations and other vocational training skills and is expected to also help grow the economy of Ghana through the employment of most of the youth in the TVET skills initiative while reducing the migration of youth into the Sahara Dessert, among other places.

Rev. Barrigah expressed the hope that the partnership with the government would yield fruitful results in reducing the unemployment rate by about 10 per cent in the three months that the programme would run.

Sponsorship

The government will provide the participants with training kits and start-up funds after the training sessions. The funds will be presented to the trainees in teams and not individually.

The President of the GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, advised the participants to use their start-up funds wisely to start the business when they graduated instead of misusing or doing a blind investment with it.

He said their future and well-being depended on how they would use the skills they would acquire during their training. He also advised them to be passionate and diligent about their work.

“You must learn to create opportunities from any difficult situation by working diligently and passionately,” he stated.

Disability

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso also called on the government to consider people living with disability in the next phase of the project.

“People living with disability are mostly ignored during such opportunities for training so I appeal to the government and her partners to consider them in the next phase of the programme,” he stated.