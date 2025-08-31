8 hours ago

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of road at Tema Port to allow for paving works at the GHACEM Traffic Light Intersection.

The affected stretch—from the Central Gate to the Harbour Roundabout (Exit Lane)—was closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The road is expected to reopen on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

During the three-day closure, all vehicular traffic will be diverted from the intersection. The Port Security Department has been assigned to manage traffic flow and provide guidance to ensure smooth movement.

GPHA acknowledged the inconvenience the closure may cause but stressed that the works are necessary to enhance road safety and improve traffic flow in and around the port.

Management has therefore appealed to port users, stakeholders, and the general public to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements.