Aduana Stars FC captain, Yahaya Mohammed has disclosed that he will not accept a pay cut from his club despite the lack of football activities currently in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic is gradually grounding various sectors of world’s economy at an increasing rate with all major leagues suspended.

Sensing financial meltdown with no major revenue coming from the club, Ghanaian club owners and other industry players suggested pay cut as a means of stabilizing the clubs.

Yahaya Mohammed, a revelation in the 2020 GHPL season, added his voice to the topic and did not mince words in ruling out any such pay cut.

Speaking on Nimde3 FM on Tuesday, the goal poacher said, “I will never accept a pay cut of my salary due to Corona Virus pandemic because how much do we (local players) receive actually as player in Ghana”.