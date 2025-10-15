1 hour ago

Aduana Stars' Emmanuel Marfo grabbed the headlines once again on Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League, as he and eight other outstanding players were named best performers in their respective matches.

Marfo struck in the 88th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for the Ogya boys in their Week 5 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Friday's Opener

The Week 5 action kicked off in Tarkwa on Friday, where Medeama beat Dreams FC 2-1. Abdul Salaam was the star of the show, giving his side the lead in the 19th minute and propelling Medeama to the top of the league table. His impressive performance secured him the NASCO Man of the Match award.

Saturday's Standouts

Action continued on Saturday with Hardina Bariu leading Nations FC to a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko. Bariu's solid defensive display saw him take home the coveted prize.

Meanwhile, Abdul Naseru Sumaila struck twice as Vision FC thrashed defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars. Sumaila's clinical finishing made him the standout performer in that encounter.

Sunday's Thrills

Drama unfolded at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park as Emmanuel Marfo's 88th-minute strike sealed a thrilling 2-1 comeback win for Aduana Stars. Marfo's match-winning goal earned him his second NASCO Man of the Match award of the season, helping maintain their quest for the league title.

Young Apostles also made their mark, beating Basake Holy Stars 2-0, with Abdul Ganiyu Muftaw claiming the award for his impressive display.

FC Samartex 1996's Emmanuel Mamah was also on fire, leading his team to a 2-1 win over Eleven Wonders FC. Mamah's creative playmaking earned him recognition as the match's best player.

Ali Alhassan's solid performance saw him honored in Karela United's 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea.

At the Hohoe Sports Stadium, Daniel Osei Senior's dominant performance led Hohoe United to a 2-0 win over Swedru All Blacks, making him the obvious choice for the accolade.

Monday's Marvel

The week ended with Etse Dogli picking up the NASCO Man of the Match award for his outstanding midfield performance as Hearts of Lions held Accra Hearts of Oak to a 0-0 draw. Dogli's control and vision in the midfield were instrumental in securing a valuable point for his team against one of Ghana's football giants.

Rewards

Each Man of the Match winner received a NASCO ultrasonic humidifier and a pressing iron in recognition of their outstanding performances.

Week 5 proved to be another exciting round of fixtures, with Medeama's rise to the summit and several close contests keeping the title race wide open.