6 hours ago

Aduana Stars' Emmanuel grabbed the headlines on week 3 of the Ghana Premier, as he and six other outstanding players were named best players in their respective matches.

The match wek started in Accra on Friday where Hearts of Oak's Enock Asubonteng scored the only goal of the match to give the Phobians 1:0 victory over Eleven Wonders in Accra.

The on Saturday, Aduana's Emmanuel Marfo scored twice, as his side made a remarkable fight back to defeat Swedru All Blacks 2:1 in Dormaa.

Aduana went down first at home, but Marfo produced two second half goals to rescue his side, and he deservedly was named the NASCO man of the match.

Richard Danso of Nations was named the NASCO man of the match in the goalless draw with FC Samartex.

Heart of Lions' Samuel Boamah Quansah in his sides 1:0 win over Bechem United

Abdul Maseru Sumail was the best player when Vision FC defeated Hohoe United 1:0 in Accra.

Karela United's Zaidan Mohammed was adjudged the best in the game with Medeama in which Karela won 1:0 to move up to second on the table.

In Wenchi, Richard Opoku scored the only goal of the match as Young Apostles defeated Dreams FC. Richmond also took home the NASCO prize for his performance.

Each of the man of the match winners took home a NASCO ultrasonic humidifier as well as a pressing iron.